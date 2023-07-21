Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

