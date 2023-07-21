Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $478,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

