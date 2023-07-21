Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.68 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

