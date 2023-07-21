Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

WWW opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

