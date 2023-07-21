Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,871.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

