SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Insider Activity

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after buying an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $10,985,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $15,655,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

