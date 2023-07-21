Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.1 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

