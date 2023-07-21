Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $272.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

