Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 102,000 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

