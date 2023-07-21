Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

