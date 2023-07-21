State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,928 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.28 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

