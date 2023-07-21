State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

