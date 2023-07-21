State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

