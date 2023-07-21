State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 20,817 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 201,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.06. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

