State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,969 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $39,875.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,432 shares of company stock valued at $500,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.34. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

