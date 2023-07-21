State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $17,926,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 675,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after acquiring an additional 281,102 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

