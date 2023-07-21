State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

