State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

SYBT opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,641 shares of company stock worth $78,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

