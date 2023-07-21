State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

