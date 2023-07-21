State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 29,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

CRS stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.