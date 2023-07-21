State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.