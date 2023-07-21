State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 257,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Trading Down 4.9 %

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,714,744.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,714,744.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 807,111 shares of company stock worth $7,050,757. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.