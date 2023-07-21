State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.18 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.95 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

