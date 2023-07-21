State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

