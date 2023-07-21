State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,680,000 after buying an additional 162,997 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

