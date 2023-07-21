State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock worth $261,827 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.