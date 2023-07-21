State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

