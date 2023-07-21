State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $114,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $5,474,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

