State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.22 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $740.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.40. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,464.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,021.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

