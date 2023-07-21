State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

