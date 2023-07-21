State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

