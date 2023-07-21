State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.17 Million in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.6 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.