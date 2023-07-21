State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.19 Million in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 217,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.