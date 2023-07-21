State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.20 Million in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 221,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.