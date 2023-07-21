State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $92.29 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

