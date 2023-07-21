State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.