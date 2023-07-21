State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

