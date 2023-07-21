State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

