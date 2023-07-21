State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.
Separately, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELME stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
