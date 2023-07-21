State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Separately, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

