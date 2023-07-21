State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,554,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $867,934. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

MD stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

