State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 61,808 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.