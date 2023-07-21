State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prothena by 170.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $346,533.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $346,533.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

