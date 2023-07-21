State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.