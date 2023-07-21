State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alteryx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.