State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,617,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 1.7 %

ARCB stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.