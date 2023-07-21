State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,190 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $208,848,000 after purchasing an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

