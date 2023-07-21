State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,080 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $15,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 531,300 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

