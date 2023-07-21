State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,315 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

