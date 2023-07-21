State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,918 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $27,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

