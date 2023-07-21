State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,776 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

